On the intraday timeframe, BTC/USD has rejected lower levels twice in today's session. The areas marked by arrows on the chart shows where today's main volume kicked in and recently we have just had an upside break.

The RSI indicator has also just broken above the 50 midline after not being able to reach the oversold zone.

Today BTC/USD is still down 0.84% but it remains resilient.

On the volume profile indicator on the left-hand side the main value level is at 10,328.00. Keep an eye out of this level as if there is a rejection there it could show us that the move back up was a mean reversion phase.

After the bear phase from 140 down to 60 the price has now made a lower high and a lower low on the 4-hour chart.

This is significant as the bear market was so fierce. The RSI indicator has also pushed higher but price consolidating and needs a firm break of 70.

The resistance level at 71.27 is holding firm for now and if we do see a sustained break watch to see if it on big volume.

On the downside 62 is the main support and a break under that support would mean the downtrend is back in tack.

Ethereum price is trading in minor negative territory, small losses of some 0.10% on Monday.

ETH/USD bulls have a challenge of breaking down a heavy barrier, which runs from $180 up to $200. The price is attempting to stage a rebound, following the brutal selling that has been observed since late June.