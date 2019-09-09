Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bulls dealing with rejection as price retests breached pennant

  • Ethereum price is trading in minor negative territory, small losses of some 0.10% on Monday.
  • ETH/USD bulls have a challenge of breaking down a heavy barrier, which runs from $180 up to $200.
  • The price is attempting to stage a rebound, following the brutal selling that has been observed since late June. 

 

Spot rate:                 181.84

Relative change:      -0.10%

High:                         186.12

Low:                          176.26

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 182.14
Today Daily Change 0.43
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 181.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 180.6
Daily SMA50 200.1
Daily SMA100 235.82
Daily SMA200 203.2
Levels
Previous Daily High 184.7
Previous Daily Low 176.62
Previous Weekly High 182.97
Previous Weekly Low 165.17
Previous Monthly High 239.56
Previous Monthly Low 163.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 181.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 179.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 177.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 172.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 169.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 185.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 189.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 193.48

 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • The price is heading back through a chunky area of supply, $180-200 range.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action has broken out from a bullish flag formation, subject to a retest given current pullback observed. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

