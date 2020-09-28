Bitcoin growth is tricky
Bitcoin starts the new working week with moderate optimism, adding about 1% and trades around $10,900. The altcoin market replicates the moderately positive dynamics of Bitcoin. The benchmark cryptocurrency is approaching an important technical level, which will open the way for further growth. At the same time, the psychologically important level for the market is slightly higher - at $12K. In the recent past, the coin failed several times to overcome this level. Passing $12K may become a turning point for investor sentiment, launching a new round of growth.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH is eying up $400 as the uptrend continues
Ethereum bulls have regained some ground in the short-term, getting back $5 billion in market capitalization. The digital asset traded as low as $310 on September 5, and it’s now trading at $364.
Theta Price Prediction: THETA poised for a healthy pullback before resuming uptrend
THETA has been trading inside a robust uptrend for the past four months and hit a new all-time high at $0.76 on September 28. Its market capitalization has grown from $46 million on March 16, to a current high of $640 million.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Rejection opens the Pandora box
The cryptocurrency market lost steam over the weekend, somehow giving way for bears to regain control. For instance, the largest cryptoasset Bitcoin closed in on $11,000 after overcoming the resistance explored on Friday at $10,800.
Uniswap's DeFi market share exceeds 18.5%: What's behind the project's success
Over $2 billion is parked on the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap. As a result, Uniswap now accounts for 18.8% of the whole DeFi market, with a total value of $11 billion.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.