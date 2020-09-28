Bitcoin starts the new working week with moderate optimism, adding about 1% and trades around $10,900. The altcoin market replicates the moderately positive dynamics of Bitcoin. The benchmark cryptocurrency is approaching an important technical level, which will open the way for further growth. At the same time, the psychologically important level for the market is slightly higher - at $12K. In the recent past, the coin failed several times to overcome this level. Passing $12K may become a turning point for investor sentiment, launching a new round of growth.

Ethereum bulls have regained some ground in the short-term, getting back $5 billion in market capitalization. The digital asset traded as low as $310 on September 5, and it’s now trading at $364.

THETA has been trading inside a robust uptrend for the past four months and hit a new all-time high at $0.76 on September 28. Its market capitalization has grown from $46 million on March 16, to a current high of $640 million.