BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,460 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. Despite the downside correction, the coin is moving within a short-term upside trend amid low volatility. BTC/USD has gained nearly 5% since this time on Monday as the cryptocurrency market is on the recovery path.

XRP/USD is changing hands marginally above $0.2000 with over 10% of gains since this time on Monday. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9 billion has been moving in sync with within a strong bullish trend. Ripple's coin registered the intraday low of $0.2052 and the upside momentum remains strong.

ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 15% since this time on Monday and became the best-performing digital asset out of top-10. Ethereum's market value has increased to $19.0 billion, while an average daily trading volume jumped above $23 billion.