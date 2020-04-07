Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may hit $8,000 soon if SMA50 daily gives way
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,460 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. Despite the downside correction, the coin is moving within a short-term upside trend amid low volatility. BTC/USD has gained nearly 5% since this time on Monday as the cryptocurrency market is on the recovery path.
Ripple's Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.2000 amid improved market sentiments
XRP/USD is changing hands marginally above $0.2000 with over 10% of gains since this time on Monday. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9 billion has been moving in sync with within a strong bullish trend. Ripple's coin registered the intraday low of $0.2052 and the upside momentum remains strong.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD skyrockets above $170.00, next target $200.00
ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 15% since this time on Monday and became the best-performing digital asset out of top-10. Ethereum's market value has increased to $19.0 billion, while an average daily trading volume jumped above $23 billion.
Yesterday, Ether made a strong impact and shot its dominance level up 10%, easily surpassing the SMA200 and registering one of the most significant upward movements in one day since records began.
