Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD skyrockets above $170.00, next target $200.00

- ETH/USD broke free from the recent range and gained over 15 in the recent 24 hours
- The initial is created by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band.
ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 15% since this time on Monday and became the best-performing digital asset out of top-10. Ethereum's market value has increased to $19.0 billion, while an average daily trading volume jumped above $23 billion.
At the time of writing, over 23% of Ethereum addresses are in the money, which is a big improvement from the previous day. The next important barrier is created by $200 with nearly 2 million addresses contain 4 million coins that were purchased around this price. Notably, the number of large transactions tripled on Tuesday, which is a good signal for the coin.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
ETH/USD has developed a steep upside trend with the local support created by the psychological $170.00. If it is cleared, the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $167.00 will come into focus. This area is likely to slow down the downside correction; otherwise, a sustainable move lower will open up the way towards SMA50 1-hour at $155.00 and the above-mentioned critical barrier of $150.00.
The intraday RSI reversed to the downside, ready to exit the overbought territory. It means that the price may extend the retreat from the recent highs; however, the trend remains bullish as long as it stays above $150.00.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
On the daily chart, ETH/USD is trading above the upper line of the Bollinger Band at $163.50, which now serves as a support an initial correction target. The daily RSI stays flat in a neutral zone.
On the upside, the next strong resistance is created by SMA200 daily at $173.50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $180.00 reinforced by SMA50 and SMA100 on a daily chart.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
