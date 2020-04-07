Ripple's Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.2000 amid improved market sentiments

- XRP/USD broke above psychological resistance of $0.2000 amid strong bullish momentum.
- The ultimate bullish target is created by SMA200 daily.
XRP/USD is changing hands marginally above $0.2000 with over 10% of gains since this time on Monday. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9 billion has been moving in sync with within a strong bullish trend. Ripple's coin registered the intraday low of $0.2052 and the upside momentum remains strong.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday basis, XRP/USD is supported by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1960. Once it is out of the way, the downside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $0.1900, reinforced by the lower line of the above-said Bollinger Band. The next support is created by SMA50 1-hour at $0.1870. The critical support is created by the upside trendline currently at $0.1800. A sustainable move Below this area will negate the immediate bullish scenario.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, the local resistance coincides SMA50 daily and the intraday high at $0.2052. Notably, it is the highest level since the massive sell-off on March 12. Once it is passed, the upside momentum will increase with the next focus on $0.2200 (SMA100 daily) and $0.2360 (SMA200 daily). A sustainablle move above $0.2300 will mean that XRP has recovered 50% of the decline from 2020 high.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
