Bitcoin price bulls have adamantly stayed in the driver seat even after a rejection at $6,525. Besides, support at $6,400 has proved vital to the ongoing recovery. Buyers are intentional on revenging the losses suffered over the weekend and pulling BTC/USD towards $8,000.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.5 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11.2 billion has gained 1.5% in the recent 24 hours and settled at $132.00 by the time of writing. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still locked in a range.

Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1730, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $7.5 billion recovered above $0.1700 after a short-lived sell-off on Monday. However, the further upside momentum seems to be limited at this stage.