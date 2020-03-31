Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD takes another shot at $6,500, is $7,000 the ultimate goal? - Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price stabilizes in the $6,400 range, awaiting a breakout above $6,500.
- A rally is anticipated after taking down resistance at $6,500 but selling activity at $6,646 and $6,698 must be dealt with.
Bitcoin price bulls have adamantly stayed in the driver seat even after a rejection at $6,525. Besides, support at $6,400 has proved vital to the ongoing recovery. Buyers are intentional on revenging the losses suffered over the weekend and pulling BTC/USD towards $8,000.
BTC/USD is trading at $6,496 after the price corrected higher by 1.5% on the day. Strongly bullish momentum is contributing to nurturing an uptrend targeting $7,000 in the short-term. The daily chart also shows Bitcoin price trading within the confines of a rising triangle. A break above $7,000 would culminate in a triangle breakout likely to close in on $8,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD confluence levels
According to the confluence detector tool by FXStreet, smooth sailing is expected towards $7,000 once the initial hurdle at $6,516 is cleared. Some of the key indicators in this zone are the previous high 15-minutes and the previous high 1-hour. The trajectory to $7,000 will, however, have to deal with some selling activities at $6,646 and $6,698 respectively. Highlighting the first zone is the previous high one-day while the latter is home to the Fibonacci 23.6 one-week and the Bollinger Band 4-hour upper curve.
On the downside, Bitcoin is firmly supported, starting with the support at $6,490 as shown by the SMA five 15-mins, the previous low 15-mins and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week. The next key support is observed at $6,334 - $6,308 as highlighted by the Fibo 38.2% one-day, the SMA Fibo one-day and the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower curve. Further down, $6,204 is the former support likely to act as the last resort for preventing a drop under $6,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
