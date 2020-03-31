- XRP/USD settled above $0.1700, but the upside momentum is limited.
- The strong support is created by the upside trend line at $0.1655.
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1730, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $7.5 billion recovered above $0.1700 after a short-lived sell-off on Monday. However, the further upside momentum seems to be limited at this stage.
Santander launches Ripple-based payment app in Mexico
Spanish banking giant Santander plans to launch a solution based on Ripple technology in Mexico as early as this year, according to the data submitted to the US SEC.
The bank has launched its cross-border payment app, One Pay FX, in 2018. The app is based on RippleNet, but it does not use XRP. Santander believes that the solution provides transparency and makes payments more efficient at "competitive costs."
According to information filed with the SEC, One Pay FX is currently available to bank customers in Spain, the UK, Brazil, Poland, Portugal and Chile. In Mexico, Santander intends to launch the app "in early 2020"
Notably, the money transfer provider Intermex, a partner of Ripple, said that it would not use Ripple's solutions in Mexico.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD moves along the short-term upside trend from March 16 low. This trend line was verified as strong support on March 23 and more recently on March 29. Currently. it created a reliable backstop for XRP/USD at $0.1655, while SMA200 1-hour located right below this area serves as and additional support. Once it is out of the way, the downside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.1600.
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by the upper boundary of the current consolidation channel at $0.1755. It is reinforced by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. A sustainable move above this area will allow for an extended recovery towards $0.1800.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price recovery hits wall at $6,525 as BTC mining difficulty freefalls by 16%
Bitcoin price has since Monday been on a recovery journey following a dip to towards $5,800 over the weekend. There was a lot of struggle at $6,200 but the buyers finally sailed through, stepping not only above $6,400 but also breaking the resistance at $6,500.
XRP/USD bounces of SMA 20 support, aims to break past $0.1776 support level
XRP/USD has risen from $0.1715 to $0.1722 so far this Tuesday. This followed a heavily bullish Monday wherein XRP/USD rose from $0.1629 to $0.1715 after bouncing off the SMA 20 support level.
ETH/USD fights unrelenting resistance towards $140
Ethereum price is having a bullish start for the second day in a row this week. The gains on Monday saw the price correct from the weekend lows at $124 to levels above $130.
XMR/USD defiantly bullish above the 50 SMA
Monero price sustains bullish action on Tuesday by remaining focused on the resistance at $50. The MACD and the RSI signal that a sideways ranging price action could take precedence in the remain sessions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger
Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.