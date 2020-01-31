Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD stuck between Confluence Detector’s resistance and support
The digital asset market is wallowing in red wavy waters ahead of the weekend session. Unlike the bullish action at the beginning of the week, prices in the crypto market are likely to close the week in the red.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Bitcoin price is facing intense pressure on the key support areas ranging from $9,290 and highlighted by the Bollinger Band 4-hour middle, pivot point one-day support one and the Bollinger Band one-hour lower. If the selling pressure ravages through the support the most significant support is seen at $9,193. If push comes to shove and Bitcoin is mauled through $9,000, the next and most prominent support is holding the ground at $8,610.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD settles above SMA200 daily
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.8 billion, hit $186.72 during early Asian hours and retreated to $180.32 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, the coin has gained nearly 3% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market.
Ripple ecpsystem loses another XRP-based project due to AMLD5
XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.5 billion, has gained 3.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin has been moving in sync with the cryptocurrency market; however, XRP's gains are less spectacular. Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, XRP has not been able to retest the recent high as of yet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Could Rally to $10,000: Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays
Bitcoin rallied from lows around $6,500 (traded in December) to highs above $9,400 (at the end of January). The entire cryptocurrency market has been generally bullish with selected cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
Cardano retreats from January peaks as ADA perpetual swap contract debuts on Binance Futures
Cardano is in the middle of a retreat mission following the recent highs it achieved at $0.0575. The bearish correction is in tandem with the general negative trend across the crypto landscape.
ETH/USD settles above SMA200 daily
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.8 billion, hit $186.72 during early Asian hours and retreated to $180.32 by the time of writing.
Ripple ecpsystem loses another XRP-based project due to AMLD5
XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.5 billion, has gained 3.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin has been moving in sync with the cryptocurrency market; however, XRP's gains are less spectacular.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...