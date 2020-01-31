Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD stuck between Confluence Detector’s resistance and support

- Bitcoin faces intense pressure on the key support areas including $9,290 and $9,193.
- The new Strike app aims at revolutionizing Bitcoin adoption by enabling easier crypto payments.
The digital asset market is wallowing in red wavy waters ahead of the weekend session. Unlike the bullish action at the beginning of the week, prices in the crypto market are likely to close the week in the red.
As for Bitcoin, it is trading at $9,319 following a 1.92% loss on the day. Following the opening of the session at $9,501, Bitcoin climbed to $9,523 (intraday high). The largest digital asset has tested the support at $9,300 as well.
New Strike app to revolutionize BTC payments
A new app from a development company referred to as Zap is getting ready to launch an application that will allow users to link their bank accounts directly to Bitcoin. This way, users will spend their BTC at ease. Moreover, merchants will have the opportunity to accept payments in BTC without ever having to get involved the digital assets. In other words, all the transactions on the app are settled in dollars and deposited into the merchants’ accounts directly. According to Jack Mallers, the CEO of Zap:
[Strike is] designed to usher in an era of Bitcoin that we believe has the best shot of achieving our mainstream hopes and desires.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Bitcoin price is facing intense pressure on the key support areas ranging from $9,290 and highlighted by the Bollinger Band 4-hour middle, pivot point one-day support one and the Bollinger Band one-hour lower. If the selling pressure ravages through the support the most significant support is seen at $9,193. If push comes to shove and Bitcoin is mauled through $9,000, the next and most prominent support is holding the ground at $8,610.
On the upside, it is vital that the price holds above $9,300. Upward movements will, however, battle with sellers at $9,484, $9,5820 and $9,873.
