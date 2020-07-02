Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the decline after a failed attempt to keep the upside momentum after a move above $9,200. The first digital asset hit the intraday high at $9,288 and retreated to $9,200 by the time of writing. On the intraday level, the coin has been moving within a short-term bearish bias within the recent tight range.

ETH/USD is changing hands at $228.60. The coin has lost over 1% since the start of the day and gained 1.4% on a day-to-day basis. Ethereum is the second-largest digital asset has the current market value of $25.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $6.5 billion. ETH/USD tested the high of $232.80 before another bearish wave on the cryptocurrency market pushed it back below $230.00 and towards the lower boundary of the recent consolidation channel. Despite the sell-off, the coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid low volatility.

Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.15 billion. The coin is locked in a tight range below $42.00. LTC/USD has barely changed both a day-to-day basis, though it is down over 1% since the beginning of Thursday.