- LTC/USD failed to ground above $42.00, settled below 1-hour SMA50.
- Only 21% of Litecoin wallets are in a green zone.
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.7 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.15 billion. The coin is locked in a tight range below $42.00. LTC/USD has barely changed both a day-to-day basis, though it is down over 1% since the beginning of Thursday.
At the time of writing, only 21% of all LTC addresses are in a green zone, while 75% are nursing losses. The average balance of LTC addresses is marginally above $1,000, while an average transaction size has increased to nearly $6,000 from $2,700 registered at the beginning of the week, according to Intotheblock data.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD is hovering around 1-hour SMA50 at $41.50. If the price extends the decline below this level, psychological $41.00. This barrier may slow down the short-term bears as it has served as a backstop since the beginning of the week. If the sell-off gains traction, LTC may retreat towards psychological $40.00. The next strong support comes at recent low of $39.44 and $38.00, which is the lowest level since April 16.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $42.00 to improve the short-term technical picture. This barrier is reinforced by 1-hour SMA200. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $43.00 and $43.30 (the resistance area that capped the recovery on June 26.)
The RSI on 1-hour chart is flat in the neutral position, which means that short-term range-bound trading may prevail at this stage.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
