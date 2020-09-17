Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and BAND – European Wrap 17 September

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised to retest $10,500 before the growth resumed

As we reported in our previous analysis, the TD Sequential indicator created a sell signal, which is now confirmed by the ninth bar and a developing bearish harami pattern. This candlestick formation consists of a long bullish candle followed by the second candle in the body of the first one. Once confirmed, this pattern will increase the probability of Bitcoin's downside reversal with the first target at $10,700 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band), and $10,500, the barrier that served as a strong resistance during the first and the second weeks of September. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH fundamentals imply that something big is brewing

ETH/USD has been one of the best-performing coins out of the top-10 on Thursday. The second-largest digital asset price has gained nearly 4% since the beginning of the day and 4.5% since this time on Wednesday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering around $380. The coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility. Read more ...

Band Protocol Price Prediction: BAND unstoppable breakdown eyes $5 for support

Band Protocol users become accustomed to declines since its listing on Coinbase. The token embraced an impressive rally following the listing, which saw it almost close in on the critical resistance at $18. However, after forming a double top pattern as previously discussed, the token started to trim the gains that had been accrued. Meanwhile, BAND has dived 60% since the listing on Coinbase and is doddering at $6.91 at writing. Read more ...