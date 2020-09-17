Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and BAND – European Wrap 17 September

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised to retest $10,500 before the growth resumed
As we reported in our previous analysis, the TD Sequential indicator created a sell signal, which is now confirmed by the ninth bar and a developing bearish harami pattern. This candlestick formation consists of a long bullish candle followed by the second candle in the body of the first one. Once confirmed, this pattern will increase the probability of Bitcoin's downside reversal with the first target at $10,700 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band), and $10,500, the barrier that served as a strong resistance during the first and the second weeks of September.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH fundamentals imply that something big is brewing
ETH/USD has been one of the best-performing coins out of the top-10 on Thursday. The second-largest digital asset price has gained nearly 4% since the beginning of the day and 4.5% since this time on Wednesday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering around $380. The coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility.
Band Protocol Price Prediction: BAND unstoppable breakdown eyes $5 for support
Band Protocol users become accustomed to declines since its listing on Coinbase. The token embraced an impressive rally following the listing, which saw it almost close in on the critical resistance at $18. However, after forming a double top pattern as previously discussed, the token started to trim the gains that had been accrued. Meanwhile, BAND has dived 60% since the listing on Coinbase and is doddering at $6.91 at writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Risky games in the edge zone
The Bitcoin dominance chart has no margin for the lower price zone, so you don't have much choice if you want to avoid the disaster of breaking a bearish channel through the lower support.
DigiByte, Flexacoin and Synthetix Rally in tandem with Bitcoin
It has been a challenging two weeks in the cryptocurrency market for both major and minor coins. Bitcoin tumbled to areas under $10,000 in September’s first week, pulling the entire market through bloodshed.
Uniswap launches UNI token, enjoys immediate Binance listing
Uniswap, the decentralized trading platform and a premier DeFi project, has launched its governance token – UNI. One billion coins will be released to the public over the next four years. The token allocation will look like this:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.