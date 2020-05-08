FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Bitcoin Cash reclaims $250 as a BCH-based DeFi startup raises $1 million in seed fund

Bitcoin Cash price advanced higher above $250 as BTC/USD surged above $10,000. The price action extended above towards $260 but hit a wall at $258 (intraday high). In the meantime, BCH/USD has adjusted lower to $250 as selling pressure makes a comeback. Generally, the entire cryptocurrency market is bearish during the European session.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel

Litecoin price action continues to follow the confines of a descending channel after the recovery in the last week of April stalled under $50. The channel support remains instrumental in slowing down the selling pressure. Also vital to the buyers is the short-term support range; $44 - $45.

 

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in a range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery

XRP/USD has retreated from Thursday’s high of $0.2223 to trade at $0.2152 by press time. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Thursday and lost about 1.5% since the beginning of Friday. Ripple’s XRP has been locked in a tight range since the start of the week, despite sharp Bitcoin’s recovery. Now it is the third-largest digital coin with a current market value of $9.5 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

