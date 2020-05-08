Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in the range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery

- XRP/USD is locked in a tight range limited by $0.2200.
- The support is created by 38.2% Fibo retracement.
XRP/USD has retreated from Thursday’s high of $0.2223 to trade at $0.2152 by press time. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Thursday and lost about 1.5% since the beginning of Friday. Ripple’s XRP has been locked in a tight range since the start of the week, despite sharp Bitcoin’s recovery. Now it is the third-largest digital coin with the current market value of $9.5 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, XRP is hovering around the pivotal level of SMA100 currently at $0.2160. If it is cleared, the sell-off may be extended towards psychological $0.2100 with Thursday’s low located right below this level. Once it is out of the way, bears will be ready to push XRP towards the critical support area $0.2030-$0.2000 reinforced by 38.2% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high and the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band. This zone is likely to slow down the bears; however, if it is broken, daily SMA50 on approach to $0.1900 will come into focus.
XRP/USD daily chart
On the upside, a sustainable move above $0.2200 is needed for the recovery to gain traction and take the price towards daily SMA200 at $0.2250. This MA limited XRP upside momentum since the end of April. If it is broken, psychological $0.2300 will come into view, followed by $0.2357, which is the highest level of the previous month. The daily RSI shows the signs of reversal. Which means that the upside momentum is fading away.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the intraday charts, the recovery is limited by a combination of 1-hour SMA50 and SMA100 at $0.2170. It is closely followed by 1-hour SMA200 at $0.2180. These levels may slow down the move towards the above-said critical resistance zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
