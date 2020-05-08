Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel

- Litecoin price launches another attack towards $50 but stalls at $48.00.
- LTC/USD poised for more downward action as observed with the RSI and MACD indicators.
Litecoin price action continues to follow the confines of a descending channel after the recovery in the last week of April stalled under $50. The channel support remains instrumental in slowing down the selling pressure. Also vital to the buyers is the short-term support range; $44 - $45.
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is trading at $46.85 while battling the afore-mentioned channel resistance. A breakout above this channel could allow bulls to take the fight back to the critical $50 level.
According to the RSI’s downward movement from levels close to the overbought, the selling pressure is likely to continue. The same bearish trend is emphasized by the MACD. Although the indicator is still in the positive region, upward movement stalled at 0.23 while the bullish divergence is narrowing. In other words, Litecoin is poised to test the support range at $44 $45 in the coming sessions.
Besides, the key support range, other areas of interest to the bulls include the 50 SMA ($46.67) in the 2-hour range. The 100 SMA is also in line to stop losses at $45.68 while extended declines will seek refuge at $40 and $35 levels respectively.
Litecoin price intraday levels
Spot rate: $46.85
Percentage change: -1.09%
Relative change: 0.5360
Trend: Bearish
Volatility Shrinking
LTC/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
