Bitcoin finally blasted its way above the resistance at $300 during the European session on Wednesday. As discussed in the price prediction article, BCH has is shifting its focus to $400 towards the end of year. If the technicals allow it, BCH could approach $500 before the year ends.



ETH/USD made its way above $190.00 on Wednesday, demonstrating nearly 4% growth on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.9 billion is changing hands at $192.70, down from the intraday high of $194.80.

TRX/USD has been locked in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. The 11th largest coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion has gained 1.7% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0199 at the time of writing. The psychological $0.0200 limits the recovery and keeps the coin trapped in a range.