Bitcoin ‘difficulty ribbon’ chart hasn’t been this bullish since March
Bitcoin difficulty ribbon compression has broken out of a bear trend it has been in since the March coronavirus crash.
Bitcoin (BTC) simply needs history to repeat itself to see significant price rises, according to two indicators now flipping bullish.
On the daily chart, the 100-MA and the 50-MA had a death cross on September 23. This pattern indicates the potential for a major selloff even though ADA is rebounding. The 50-MA at $0.108 will act as a resistance level in the upcoming days.
Compound Price Analysis: COMP bulls are looking for a comeback, metrics suggest
Compound is one of the most successful DeFi projects to enter the cryptocurrency market. After its listing on exchanges in June 2020, the price of COMP quickly jumped from a low of $66 to a high of $326. The digital asset got close to $1 billion in market capitalization and was almost immediately listed on the most popular exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase.
Top 3 Gainers: OMG, SXP, and STORJ explode 70% and are eying up more gains
The entire cryptocurrency market is bouncing back up, strongly gaining more than $28 billion in market capitalization over the past week. Some of the biggest gainers include OMG, SXP, and STORJ.
The final testnet of Ethereum 2.0 Spadina goes live; ETH reaction muted
Ethereum developers announced the launch of Spadina, the last test version of Ethereum 2.0. According to the announcement, it will be active for three days and serve as a general rehearsal before the Ethereum 2.0 goes live.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA could be poised for a potentially deadly selloff
Cardano established a new 2020-high on July 26 at $0.15. The digital asset is down 50% since its peak, and it’s currently trying to recover.
Reddit users should hurry up if they want to cash out MOON tokens, price is falling
Reddit's crypto community has worked out a way to sell its native token MOON for cash. The coin that was initially hosted on an Ethereum testnet and intended for internal use only is now converted to a mainnet currency and traded on DeFi-protocols.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.