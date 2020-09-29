Bitcoin difficulty ribbon compression has broken out of a bear trend it has been in since the March coronavirus crash.
Bitcoin (BTC) simply needs history to repeat itself to see significant price rises, according to two indicators now flipping bullish.
On Sep. 28, on-chain monitoring resource Glassnode noted that Bitcoin’s difficulty ribbon compression had broken out of its green “buy” zone for the first time since the March coronavirus crash.
Glassnode hints at “significant” BTC price increases
Difficulty ribbon compression is based on difficulty ribbons, a metric devised by statistician Willy Woo as a way to gauge optimal times to buy Bitcoin.
Ribbons use simple moving average values for mining difficulty, contracting as miners sell BTC to balance costs and then capitulate, often at the end of bear markets. This leaves stronger miners, and price recovery and then growth ensue.
Compression adds standard deviation to the mixture, allowing analysts to quantify ribbon compression and work out when to enter the market even more precisel
“Difficulty Ribbon Compression is trending up and broke out of the green buy zone for the first time since March,” Glassnode commented the data on Twitter.
“Historically, these have been periods characterized by a positive momentum indicating significant $BTC price increases.”
Woo agreed, adding that difficulty ribbons were “more reliable personal favourites” among Bitcoin price metrics. He said that BTC investors should prepare for a “great Q4 2020.”
Bitcoin difficulty ribbon compression historical chart showing buy zone breakouts. Source: Glassnode
$145,000 by 2022?
Another chart doing the rounds on cryptocurrency Twitter this week is the spot volume currency index from BitWise.
Tracking periods in BTC price history from lows to highs against the backdrop of halving cycles, the chart currently gives a strong indication of BTC/USD heading upwards by an order of magnitude into 2021.
By the end of next year, if historical behavior repeats itself, the market could trade closer to $150,000 than $10,000.
BitWise spot volume currency index annotated chart. Source: Twitter
As Cointelegraph reported, anticipation continues to build around Bitcoin conforming to historical precedent and launching out of its current range, which has topped out at $12,500. Factors such as U.S. dollar strength are keeping optimism in check, but are at odds with network fundamentals, including difficulty, which is at all-time highs.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's mass adoption passes the point of no return
Bitcoin was created in response to the Financial crisis of 2008 and developed within a narrow circle of computer geeks, coders, and libertarians fixated on personal freedom, anonymity, and independence from all sorts of authorities.
ETH continues to consolidate position below $360
The ongoing boom in decentralized finance (DeFi) space has been very beneficial for Ethereum. The demand for ETH has continuously surged in recent times. However, it is DeFi that’s dominating the headlines in ...
LINK goes through consolidation, preps for a breakout
LINK broke above the downward trending line this Thursday and is currently trending horizontally between the $10 support line and the SMA 20 curve.
Bitcoin difficulty ribbon flashes buy signal
As Glassnode notes, their difficulty compressions metric is derived from Willy Woo’s difficulty ribbon. Periods of high ribbon compression historically signal good buying opportunities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.