Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by over 11% on a weekly basis and gained more than 35% since this time in October. The price of the pioneer digital currency has recently been on the bullish quest, which is hardly surprising, considering the number of whales pouring their money into the market.

Cardano price has established a robust resistance barrier at $0.112, which is also the upper boundary of a 12-hour ascending triangle. A breakout above this point can easily drive ADA towards $0.13, but rejection would be a notable bearish sign.

According to recent statistics provided by Dune Analytics, the total number of Compound users has skyrocketed by 350% in the past month, reaching a total of 175,000 users. It seems that the most significant spike happened on October 16. Compound price could be on the verge of a breakout thanks to the recent interest shown by new users.