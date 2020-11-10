Bitcoin rally accelerates as billionaires flock to the industry
Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by over 11% on a weekly basis and gained more than 35% since this time in October. The price of the pioneer digital currency has recently been on the bullish quest, which is hardly surprising, considering the number of whales pouring their money into the market.
Cardano price could be on the verge of a breakout to $0.15, bullish metrics suggest
Cardano price has established a robust resistance barrier at $0.112, which is also the upper boundary of a 12-hour ascending triangle. A breakout above this point can easily drive ADA towards $0.13, but rejection would be a notable bearish sign.
Compound price looks poised for a rally as number of new users joining the network skyrockets 350%
According to recent statistics provided by Dune Analytics, the total number of Compound users has skyrocketed by 350% in the past month, reaching a total of 175,000 users. It seems that the most significant spike happened on October 16. Compound price could be on the verge of a breakout thanks to the recent interest shown by new users.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
IRS to hunt down anyone failing to report its own cryptocurrency taxes
Bitcoin holders should be extra careful when filing their tax returns with IRS as the agency may throw them behind the bars if suspecting a tax aversion behavior.
FTX launches futures on tokenized Tesla, Apple, and Amazon stocks
FTX has just launched its new service offering tokenized stocks fully regulated in Germany by CM-Equity, a licensed financial institution.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.