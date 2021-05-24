Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswin
Bitcoin price seems to be facing trouble after the crash on May 19. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have promptly followed the pioneer cryptocurrency south.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA remains indecisive
Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias. A clear trend will establish after the so-called “Ethereum-killer” breaks past the supply barrier or gets rejected by it.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple rebound may be short-lived
XRP price kicked off Monday with a bang. The cross-border remittances token jumped by more than 10% since the daily open. Still, it faces stiff resistance ahead.
