Bitcoin price seems to be facing trouble after the crash on May 19. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have promptly followed the pioneer cryptocurrency south.

Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias. A clear trend will establish after the so-called “Ethereum-killer” breaks past the supply barrier or gets rejected by it.

XRP price kicked off Monday with a bang. The cross-border remittances token jumped by more than 10% since the daily open. Still, it faces stiff resistance ahead.