- Cardano price shoots up roughly 20% in under 12 hours and as it approaches the 200 six-hour SMA at $1.458.
- An uptrend seems likely if ADA produces a six-hour candlestick close above $1.458.
- Rejection at $1.458 might trigger a 30% downswing to $1.01.
Cardano price has seen a healthy uptick over the past 24 hours but is currently hovering under a critical resistance level. Therefore, ADA shows no bias. A clear trend will establish after the so-called “Ethereum-killer” breaks past the supply barrier or gets rejected by it.
Cardano price at crossroads
Cardano price is trading at $1.454 after a 37% upswing over the past 18 hours. The 200 six-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.458 supplies overhead pressure, preventing the bulls from rising higher. Despite its bullish rally, ADA needs to slice through this barrier to establish a proper trend.
Assuming a potential spike in buying pressure that produces a decisive close above $1.458, investors can expect the so-called “Ethereum-killer” to rally 13% to tag the 100 six-hour SMA at $1.656, which is in the proximity of the resistance level at $1.692.
If the buyers continue to bid, Cardano price could rise another 7% to test the 50 six-hour SMA at $1.809.
ADA/USDT 6-hour chart
Adding credence to this optimistic narrative is the stacked support levels portrayed by IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. Roughly 334,000 addresses that previously purchased nearly 6.5 billion ADA are present at $1.32. Therefore, short-term selling pressure is unlikely to push through these investors.
In fact, these holders might add to their holdings if Cardano price comes to this level, dampening the bearish momentum.
ADA GIOM chart
Despite the bullish narratives explained above, a sudden spike in ask orders could easily cut through the support levels detailed above. Moreover, rejection around the 200 six-hour SMA signals weak buying pressure.
In that case, slicing through $1.32 will put the investors in this area “Out of the Money.” If these holders sell, it will add to the bearish momentum and confirm the start of a new downtrend. Under these bearish circumstances, ADA could slide 23% to tag the swing low created on May 19 at $1.01.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
