Bitcoin has been retreating from the new 2020 high reached on January 19. The coin attempted to break above SMA200 daily currently at $9,015 only to drop to $8,600 by press time. BTC/USD is mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's market dominance decreased to 65.8% as major altcoins have been recovering recently.

Bitcoin Cash is among the many cryptocurrencies struggling to stay afloat above key support areas. The tag pf war started on Monday when Sunday’s recovery hit rocks across the board. Bitcoin Cash, for example, reversed the momentum on hitting highs around $360. The losses have explored the rabbit hole an even tested the key support at $320 twice.

Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, has stayed mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.25, off the recent high registered at $63.17 on January 17.

The coin has been range-bound with a bearish bias, moving in sync with the market. Litecoin's price movements are affected mostly by speculative sentiments and technical factors.