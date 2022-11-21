- Crypto.com price retests a descending parallel channel that has acted as support and resistance throughout the year.
- The current sell-off shows a bullish divergence and less volume than the previous decline.
- The bulls will need to hurdle the $0.075 barrier to invalidate the bearish outlook.
Crypto.com's price lost 50% of its market value during November. After a Sunday sell-off and Monday consolidation, traders are forced to ask what side of the trend they want to join. Key levels have been defined to gauge CRO’s next potential move.
Crypto.com price takes a hit
Crypto.com price has taken a blow along with the rest of the crypto market. The 10% decline witnessed on Sunday, November 20, brought the Crypto.com price back to 50% less than CRO auctioned three weeks earlier. Despite the loss, the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency exchange token displays a few optimistic signals that suggest the bulls still need to throw in the towel.
Crypto.com price currently auctions at $0.064. The sell-off has prompted the first retracement of the recently breached descending parallel trend channel. The trend channel has acted as a key barrier of support and resistance throughout the year. The Volume Profile Indicator remains sparse, while the November 20 settlement produced a bullish divergence compared to the previous sell-off earlier in the month.
Based on these factors, the bulls are showing interest, which justifies keeping the CRO price on an immediate watchlist.
CRO/USDT 1-day chart
If the bulls have the strength to produce a turn, the next target would be at the 50% mark of the monthly decline. This places a level of interest at $0.09, which would result in a 35% increase in price from the current market value. Still, the bulls need to hurdle the 8-day exponential moving average near the $0.075 barrier for confirmation. If the breach occurs, invalidation of the uptrend move could be placed below the November 13 lows at $0.057.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
FTX exploiter triggers weekend crash, here's what to expect from Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price experienced a sell-off over the weekend as the hackers who stole roughly $600 million from the now-defunct FTX exchange decided to offload their holdings.
Binance Coin price sees traders trying to avoid re-entry of the bear zone
Binance Coin (BNB) price action took another leg lower after, from a purely technical point of view, receiving a firm rejection on its topside while trying to recoup the losses from last week.
XRP is a beacon of light in the crypto winter and could be proven an outlier next week
Ripple (XRP) price is seeing bulls sticking to their guns after adventurous bulls came in and bought the dip near the low of the current low of November last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.