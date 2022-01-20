Crypto.com releases security report after users lost $34 million

- Crypto.com shared an investigation report into the security incident that affected 483 users on the exchange.
- Unauthorized withdrawals through a breach of the 2-Factor authentication infrastructure led to a loss of $34 million.
- The exchange reimbursed affected users and published a report outlining details of the incident.
- Regulators have yet to reach the exchange for details of security breach, CEO is prepared to offer reports.
Crypto.com suffered a security incident, where users lost $34 million in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. The exchange has reimbursed users and published a report of the incident.
400 users lost funds in security incident on Crypto.com exchange
Crypto.com finished the investigation and published a report on the failure of its 2-factor authentication infrastructure and unauthorized withdrawals. The exchange revealed that 400 accounts suffered the security breach, and CEO Kris Marszalek is ready to share reports with regulators.
Crypto.com price (the native token of Crypto.com exchange) increased after an investigation report was published. On Tuesday, Crypto.com users reported the loss of funds when cryptocurrencies were wiped out of their accounts.
CEO Marszalek has confirmed that all customers have been reimbursed. Crypto.com revamped its 2-Factor authentication infrastructure to fight such security breaches in the future. Regulators are yet to reach out to the exchange, as the team remains prepared to share details of the security breach, loss of funds and their reinstatement.
Crypto.com price had dropped in response to news of the security breach. Since the release of the report and CEO Marszalek’s assurance of new measures being implemented, there has been a recovery in the native token’s price.
@DaCryptoGems, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, has evaluated the Crypto.com price trend. The analyst predicted that the token could confirm double bottom before price breaks through downtrend and starts a new uptrend.
TA$CRO (4H);failed to break through downtrendline that has been selling the price to downside— Crypto Gems (@DaCryptoGems) January 14, 2022
I'm expecting price to test back support $0.4394 to confirm double bottom before price breaks through downtrendline then start a new uptrend & target resistance $0.4882#CRO #Bulls pic.twitter.com/79By1t8gcf
