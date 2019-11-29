Crypto Today: Germany engineering seal to Cryptomarket

Here's what you need to know on Friday
Markets:
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,520 (+0.38%) and continues to be at risk within the ultra long-term bearish channel.
- ETH/USD is currently trading at $153 (+0.45%) and remains above the $150 psychological level.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.226 (+0.18) and could enter a bullish phase in the next few days.
- Among the Top 100 Cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the day's winners are MINDOL (+22.49%), ALGORAND (+17.81%), and LUNA (+17.16%). The day's losers are SILVERWAY (-11.15%), CHILLIZ (-9.26%) and BYTECOIN (-8.39%).
Chart of the day:
The Queen of Bitcoin @queen0fcrypto
Regulation
- German banks will be able to hold cryptocurrencies and offer related services from 2020. In the application of the new EU directive on money laundering. The new regulation lifts the ban on traditional banking to mix cryptocurrencies with the conventional banking business.
- The USA and Russia continue to dispute over the extradition of cryptocurrency magnate Aleksandr Vinnik. The history surrounding this case would involve the Russian secret services with the dark businesses that led to the collapse of what was once the largest Russian crypto exchange.
Industry:
- IDAX, the Shanghai-based Crypto exchange, suspends the deposits and refunds of its clients after the disappearance of its CEO. No one knows the name of the company's first manager.
- Ellington Properties, based in Dubai, will allow clients who wish to pay for their real estate investments with Bitcoins. The property developer is partnering with Bitcoin Suisse (BTCS) for this project.
- Binance and TravelBit launch a new credit card that will allow users of both companies to pay for their travel purchases. Users will be able to make payments with cryptocurrencies Bitcoins, BNB and ONT.
Market:
- Bakkt, the Bitcoin futures platform sponsored by International Exchange (IEX), yesterday set a new maximum daily volume of $42.5 million, representing a growth of +148% over the previous maximum.
Quote of the day:
Sven Hildebrandt, Head of Distributed Ledger Consulting (Hamburg, Deutschland)
Germany is well on its way to becoming a crypto-heaven. The German legislator is playing a pioneering role in the regulation of cryptocurrency.
