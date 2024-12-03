Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Chainlink – American Wrap 03 December

Ethereum Price Forecast: Investors purchased $1.2 billion of ETH as key pattern suggest rally toward $4,868
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Tuesday despite heavy accumulation across spot exchanges and investment products. The number one altcoin could rally to tackle its all-time high resistance of $4,868 if it maintains a rounded bottom patern and overcomes a key trendline resistance.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC trades around $95,900 as US government funds weigh in
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $95,900 on Tuesday following a mild correction the previous day. Market sentiment turned cautious after the United States (US) government transferred 10,000 BTC worth $962.88 million from a Silk Road-seized wallet to Coinbase Prime. Gemini’s Head of US OTC Trading, Olivier Mammet, outlines potential short-to-medium-term price influences.
Chainlink holds near three-year high fueled by EU tokenized securities partnership
Chainlink (LINK) price trades slightly down around $25.50 on Tuesday following a 33% rally that was spurred by its partnership with Frankfurt-based fintech 21X for Europe’s first tokenized securities trading and settlement system. The technical outlook and on-chain metrics suggest further gains ahead, as LINK’s daily trading volume and the number of active addresses reach record levels.
Trending altcoins: Hedera, VeChain and Algorand extend rally by posting double-digit gains
Three trending altcoins – Hedera (HBAR), VeChain (VET), and Algorand (ALGO) – post double-digit gains on Tuesday after surging last week, benefiting from the recent consolidation of Bitcoin prices.
Ondo Finance Price Forecast: ONDO reaches a new all-time high of $1.79
Ondo Finance surges more than 11% on Tuesday and reaches a new all-time high of $1.79. ONDO’s daily trading volume reached a new yearly high of $994 million, suggesting a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity.
XRP en route to new all-time high; key metrics to watch out for
Ripple whales have accumulated over $1.8 billion worth of XRP tokens amid a 200% rise in weekly active addresses. WisdomTree filed an S-1 registration with the SEC for an XRP ETF. XRP investors across several cohorts realized over $2.7 billion in profits in past three days following heavy Ripple token unlock.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
