Stock market remains strong at the begninning of the week and we see Cryptos still under bullish pressure, but still be aware of limited intraday gains this week, as we see it approaching interesting Fibo. cluster target area for wave »v« of 3. So, once subwave (v) of »v« of 3 is fully completed, watch out for a higher degree wave 4 correction that can retest 950B – 900B support area before the uptrend for wave 5 resumes.
