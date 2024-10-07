Digital asset investment products witnessed outflows totaling $147 million last week.

Bitcoin ETFs were the center of focus, with $159 million in outflows after heightened Middle East war tension.

Ethereum also saw outflows of $29 million, while Solana and multi-asset products recorded inflows.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around the $63,000 level on Monday as a CoinShares report reveals that crypto investment products recorded outflows totaling $147 million last week, breaking their three-week inflow streak.

Crypto assets witness outflows stirred by negative flows in Bitcoin ETFs

Crypto ETFs recorded outflows totaling $147 million last week, according to CoinShares' weekly report. The outflows broke a three-week inflow streak of nearly $2 billion.

Crypto ETF Flows (Source: CoinShares)

On the regional level, the US witnessed the highest share of outflows, amounting to $209 million. Germany and Hong Kong also recorded outflows totaling $8.3 million and $7.3 million, respectively.

On the contrary, Canada and Switzerland recorded inflows of $43 million and $35 million, respectively.

Among the asset classes, Bitcoin ETFs were the major focus among investors, with outflows totaling $159 million last week. Conversely, short-bitcoin ETFs witnessed inflows of $2.8 million.

While CoinShares noted that the high outflows were likely a result of the drop in the US Unemployment Rate in September, the Bureau Labor of Statistics only released the data on Friday, which was a positive day for Bitcoin ETFs, per Farside Investors' data.

Bitcoin ETF Flows (Source: Farside Investors)

A close look at the data above reveals that Bitcoin ETFs only recorded outflows last week from October 1-3 — the same period as when Iran sent missiles to Israel, sparking the war tension in the Middle East. Investors may have pulled capital from these ETFs as a risk-off strategy.

Bitcoin is up about 1% in the past 24 hours, trading above the $63,000 level. However, the number one crypto by market capitalization is in the red on the weekly time frame.

However, despite last week's decline, CryptoQuant noted a growing demand for US spot Bitcoin ETFs. The data shows that US spot BTC ETFs went from net selling Bitcoin at 5K on September 2 to buying 7K BTC at the close of the month.

Ethereum ETFs also suffered outflows totaling $29 million after seeing inflows the week prior. In contrast, Solana ETFs witnessed inflows of $5.3 million, while multi-asset crypto products recorded inflows of $29 million.