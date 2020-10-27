Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

- The Crypto Fear and Greed Index currently shows significant greed in the crypto market.
- The indicator has been an accurate indicator of bullish and bearish reversal scenarios in the past.
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.
Although it might not seem logical, periods of extreme fear can be great buying opportunities. Conversely, when investors are greedy, the market could potentially be facing a correction.
How accurate is this indicator?
The last period of high greed happened throughout the month of August. The index reached 83 points on September 2, right before a massive $76 billion market capitalization correction. Another peak in greed was hit at 61 points on February 12, which accurately predicted the following colossal $160 billion correction of the entire crypto market.
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Compared to Market Capitalization
Similarly, right after that correction took place in March, the fear index touched 8, and the market started to rebound. Considering the greed index is reaching highs again, it would seem that Bitcoin and the crypto market are poised for a correction.
BTC/USD daily chart
However, despite the greed of crypto investors, Bitcoin has continued surging past the high at $13,350, established on October 25, breaking out of what seems to be a daily bull flag. Many technical indicators and on-chain metrics show very little resistance to the upside for Bitcoin.
In previous articles, we have seen that the IOMAP chart provided by IntoTheBlock shows very little opposition to the upside well until $15,000. However, the greed index could limit Bitcoin's potential gains and the entire market in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks new yearly highs; the road to $15,000 is clear
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the local resistance created by $13,250 and hit a new high of 2020 at $13,490. The pioneer digital asset is poised for further growth as the upside momentum gains traction amid little resistance from sellers.
XRP looks poised for a breakout to $0.30
XRP is currently trading at $0.252 after successfully defending a critical support level at $0.247. In the past two weeks, the digital asset has been rejected from the upper boundary of the daily ascending triangle around ten times.
Breaking: JPMorgan's digital currency, JPM Coin, is ready for commercial use
JPMorgan Chase announced that its digital currency, JPM Coin, had been used for commercial purposes this week. A large technology client used it to send cross-border payments.
The network’s utility increases, while TRX prepares for a massive price movement
TRON's weekly report is out and talks about the finalization of the TRC-20 shielded contract on the mainnet and a security test for the smart contract on TVM instructions to stake and unstake.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.