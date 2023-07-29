Crypto clampdown to intensify as US Senator Elizabeth Warren finds new ally in Wall Street Banks

- Wall Street Banks and Senator Elizabeth Warren have found common ground around crypto clampdown.
- A bank she is known to attack has endorsed Warren’s July 28 bill for more stringent rules on crypto with a focus on AML and terrorism financing.
- The bill would require digital-asset wallet providers, miners, and transaction validators on the blockchain to keep tabs on their customers’ identities.
Regulators would also have to set new examination processes for crypto firms to monitor compliance with AML and terrorism financing requirements.
The crypto playing field could see tougher rules and regulatory climate just when market players were running out of patience with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In a recent development, a known crypto foe has found a new ally in a joint mission to fasten the regulatory grip on the cryptocurrency industry.
Also Read: White House forecasts increase in CPI inflation for 2023 & 2024; Good news for Bitcoin price?
Wall Street banks join Senator Warren in crypto fight
Wall Street banks, a known foe for US Senator Elizabeth Warren, have shifted camp to join the US politician in her push for a more heated regulatory climate around crypto. This comes after the Senator announced the reintroduction of a bipartisan legislation bill on July 28, seeking to compel crypto players to comply with more stringent rules in the fight against money laundering and funding terrorism activities.
Senator Warren has more than a decade of pushing for tougher regulations. Her resolve sprouts from the 2008 financial crisis and has since made financial institutions angry about her push for stricter regulations. Nevertheless, traditional banks like the Massachusetts Bankers Association, AARP, the National Consumer Law Center, and the National Consumers League share the belief that the crypto arena needs tougher regulation.
These financial institutions, which make up the Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a trade group comprising lenders and a frequent victim of Senator Warren’s tough remarks, have endorsed the bill, saying:
The existing anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act framework must account for digital assets, and we look forward to engaging in this process to defend our nation’s financial system against illicit finance in all its forms.
With the reintroduction of this bill, digital asset wallet providers, miners, and transaction validators on the blockchain would be required to keep customer identity records.
The bill also has expectations for regulators, demanding that the US SEC, Treasury Department, and the Commodities, Futures, Trading Commission (CFTC) establish “new examination processes for crypto firms to monitor compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorism financing requirements.”
Crypto industry to face tougher rules
The crypto industry is already suffering the brunt of the regulatory clampdown, with the SEC going after crypto exchanges and their executives. After charging Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao, the financial regulator went after Coinbase on allegations of offering unregistered securities. The largest exchange in the US will go against the financial regulator in court on August 4.
The industry is also reeling from a break in the XRP versus SEC case after Judge Analisa Torres made a ruling in partial favor of the Ripple community.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price recovers fueled by large transactions, whale accumulation
Chainlink witnessed a surge in transactions and accumulation by large wallet investors, popularly known as whales, over the past two weeks. These bullish on-chain metrics of LINK can explain the altcoin’s price hike over the last 14 days.
ApeCoin price likely to pull back as on-chain metrics flip bearish
ApeCoin supply on exchanges climbs steadily, indicating an increase in selling pressure. The metaverse token witnessed a decline in its social dominance and daily active address count, suggesting lack of interest among market participants.
ImmutableX price rallies 16% while Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate
ImmutableX (IMX) price saw a massive surge in buying pressure after a huge uptick in interest from traders. This outlook comes as Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways, hugging the $30,000 psychological level.
Binance files motion to dismiss US CFTC lawsuit, calls it agency overreach
Binance responded to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) lawsuit against the exchange and its executives Changpeng Zhao and Samuel Lim in a recent filing.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.