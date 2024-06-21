- Billionaire Michael Dell drew the crypto community's attention after reposting a comment by Michael Saylor.
- Michael Dell went on to post a meme of a cookie monster eating Bitcoin following Saylor's comment.
- Dell may be hinting at Bitcoin adoption following the trail of comments between him and Saylor.
Following a series of X posts on Friday indicating a potential interest in Bitcoin, several crypto community members speculated that Michael Dell and his company could be looking to employ the MicroStrategy Bitcoin playbook.
Michael Dell hints at Bitcoin adoption
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies (DELL), has shown interest in Bitcoin after a series of X posts involving him and Michael Saylor on Friday.
Also read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the woods?
The two garnered the attention of crypto community members after Dell reposted Saylor's comment on an initial post he made. On Thursday, Dell made a post stating, "Scarcity creates value." This drew Saylor's attention, who replied, "Bitcoin is digital scarcity."
Observers have been watching both parties' comments, and many have speculated that Dell might be considering acquiring the digital asset.
A few hours later, Dell launched an X poll asking what the next big breakthrough in tech will be. From a list that included AI, Quantum Computing and Space Tech, Blockchain quickly grabbed the highest votes.
Read more: German government’s Bitcoin transfer sends BTC price lower after MicroStrategy almost triggers rally
As if that wasn't enough, Dell went further and posted a meme picture of Sesame Street's Cookie Monster eating Bitcoin. This attracted more questions from crypto community members, who seemed to be reading between the lines.
The big question among speculators is now whether Dell wants to add Bitcoin to his company's balance sheet just like Saylor has been doing at MicroStrategy.
Dell Technologies is currently valued at over $100 billion, and Michael Dell is its majority shareholder, holding 58.9% of the company's shares.
Also read: Bitcoin price continues to plummet as whale activities deepen
His recent posts about Bitcoin suggest that he may be following a script from MicroStrategy's playbook. MicroStrategy's shares rose 3% on Thursday following the acquisition of an additional 11,931 Bitcoin.
Bitcoin is trading around $64K, down 1.5% in the past 24 hours, as Michael Dell's move hasn't positively impacted its price as many would expect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
