Billionaire Michael Dell drew the crypto community's attention after reposting a comment by Michael Saylor.

Michael Dell went on to post a meme of a cookie monster eating Bitcoin following Saylor's comment.

Dell may be hinting at Bitcoin adoption following the trail of comments between him and Saylor.

Following a series of X posts on Friday indicating a potential interest in Bitcoin, several crypto community members speculated that Michael Dell and his company could be looking to employ the MicroStrategy Bitcoin playbook.

Michael Dell hints at Bitcoin adoption

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies (DELL), has shown interest in Bitcoin after a series of X posts involving him and Michael Saylor on Friday.

The two garnered the attention of crypto community members after Dell reposted Saylor's comment on an initial post he made. On Thursday, Dell made a post stating, "Scarcity creates value." This drew Saylor's attention, who replied, "Bitcoin is digital scarcity."

Observers have been watching both parties' comments, and many have speculated that Dell might be considering acquiring the digital asset.

A few hours later, Dell launched an X poll asking what the next big breakthrough in tech will be. From a list that included AI, Quantum Computing and Space Tech, Blockchain quickly grabbed the highest votes.

As if that wasn't enough, Dell went further and posted a meme picture of Sesame Street's Cookie Monster eating Bitcoin. This attracted more questions from crypto community members, who seemed to be reading between the lines.

The big question among speculators is now whether Dell wants to add Bitcoin to his company's balance sheet just like Saylor has been doing at MicroStrategy.

Dell Technologies is currently valued at over $100 billion, and Michael Dell is its majority shareholder, holding 58.9% of the company's shares.

His recent posts about Bitcoin suggest that he may be following a script from MicroStrategy's playbook. MicroStrategy's shares rose 3% on Thursday following the acquisition of an additional 11,931 Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is trading around $64K, down 1.5% in the past 24 hours, as Michael Dell's move hasn't positively impacted its price as many would expect.