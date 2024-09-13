- COTI price action is about to break out after forming a bullish double-bottom formation.
- On-chain data shows a positive trend as COTI’s open interest and daily active addresses are rising.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.082 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
COTI (COTI), the native token from the privacy-centric layer on the Ethereum network, is approaching the breakout level of the double-bottom technical pattern formation on Friday. This pattern breakout signals a reversal favoring bulls, with the possibility of a 30% rally from the current price levels. This bullish projection is further supported by COTI’s rising open interest and daily active addresses.
COTI looks set to extend recent rally
COTI price rose and closed at $0.102 in mid-August after bouncing off from $0.073. From early August to early September, it formed a W-like structure known as a double-bottom technical pattern, which often signals a potential trend reversal favoring the bulls. At the time of writing on Friday, it is nearing the breakout level of $0.101, also known as the neckline.
If COTI breaks decisively and closes above the $0.101 level, it could rally 29% to restest its July 27 high of $0.132. This level also broadly aligns with the height of the double-bottom pattern extrapolated higher.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which shows a bullish crossover on the daily chart, further supports this bullish outlook. Its MACD line (blue line) trades above the signal line (yellow line), suggesting that the bulls are buying. Additionally, it shows rising green histogram bars above its neutral line zero, indicating bullish momentum.
COTI/USDT daily chart
The on-chain data further supports the bullish outlook. Data from CoinGlass futures shows that Open Interest (OI) in COTI at exchanges is rising. The OI indicates the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled (offset by delivery) and whether money flows into the contract are increasing or decreasing.
Increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which suggests a bullish trend. When OI decreases, it is usually a sign that the market is liquidating, more investors are leaving, and the current price trend is ending.
The graph below shows that COTI’s OI increased from $10.31 million on Tuesday to $17.54 on Thursday, reaching the highest level since July 28. This indicates that new buying is occurring.
COTI Open Interest chart
Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses metric, which tracks network activity over time, is positive too. A rise in the index signals greater blockchain usage while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.
In COTI’s case, the index rose 23% from Monday to Wednesday and is at the highest since July 24, indicating that demand for COTI’s blockchain usage is increasing.
COTI Daily Active Addresses chart
Despite the bullish outlook projected by the technical analysis and on-chain data, the outlook would turn bearish if COTI’s daily candlestick fails to break above the $0.102 level and closes below the September 10 low of $0.082. This development would lead to an 11% crash in COTI’s price to restest its daily support level at $0.073.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: WazirX exploiter moves nearly $12 million Ether to new address, Bitcoin, ETH post gains
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 at the time of writing, adding 2% to its value this week. Ethereum hovers around $2,300 as WazirX exchange exploiter moves 5,000 Ether to a new wallet address and a crypto mixer.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
OpenAI releases new series of models, likely driver of Artificial Intelligence tokens market cap
OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research organization headed by Sam Altman of the Worldcoin (WLD) project, made a key announcement on September 12.
Bitcoin and Ethereum traders could watch this signal for the next bull run
Crypto mining is the process by which new Bitcoin and Ethereum enter circulation. Data from crypto intelligence tracker shows that wallets of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners noted a decline in their holdings of the assets in the first half of the year.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 6% so far this week, an upward trend that will likely continue following Wednesday’s successful retest of the $56,000 daily support level. A rally towards $60,000 looks likely in the upcoming week as US-listed spot Bition Exchange-traded Funds (ETF) registered net inflows and BTC’s exchange flow balance and supply on exchanges decreased.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.