- ATOM price has rallied by 10% this week, breaking out of its recent consolidation.
- A move toward the $16 price level seems likely as the bullish trend continues.
- Invalidation of the uptrend would occur with a daily close below $13.
Cosmos price (ATOM) is witnessing a bullish surge this week, breaking out of its recent consolidation and moving upwards by 10%. Technical indicators accompanying the rally show bulls are confidently poised. If market conditions persist, the Cosmos token could rally an additional 10% in the coming days.
Cosmos price points higher
ATOM price currently trades at $15.12. The uptrend in ATOM has been consistent since the end of December, with the price progressively rising and gaining back lost market value from November's 40% decline.
The volume indicator shows an increase in market activity during the price rally, indicating strong support from market participants. Furthermore, ATOM is trading above both the 8-day exponential moving average and the 21-day simple moving average, compounding the positive outlook for the cryptocurrency.
With the current momentum and skeptical sentiment in the market, a conservative target for the Cosmos price rests 10% above the current market value, near the $16 price level. The $16 zone has unchallenged liquidity levels dating back to September 2022.
ATOM/USDT 1-day chart
To maintain the uptrend, ATOM needs to hold above the $13 level, which has acted as both support and resistance in the past.A daily candlestick close beneath this level would invalidate the bullish thesis. If the breach occurs Trader should prepare for a much steeper decline, likely to challenge unmitigated price levels within the recent Trend move. Under the bearish scenario, the $12 price level would likely act as the next level of support, resulting in a 20% decline from ATOM's current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
