Cosmos bulls keep defending technical level, pushing price action further upwards

- Cosmos bears keep facing a significant bullish inflow at $27.64.
- ATOM price action can only go one way with this bullish inflow…. up!
- Expect a big pop next, from a squeeze by bulls, and a relief rally this Friday.
Cosmos (ATOM) price action saw bears’ attempts to push price back to the $25.53 level cut short these past three days as bulls made a firm stance to defend the short-term support level at $27.64. As a relief rally looks to be underway in stock markets this Friday, this can only result in an upward move for ATOM as the trading session will only pick up more speed going deep into US hours. Expect a solid push above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) with a possible profit target at $32.96.
ATOM poised for 18% returns in the very near term
Cosmos price action looks in great shape as investors only got hit with a small portion of losses to their portfolios as big inflows came in each time $27.64 came on the radar. The buy-side demand was so big that bears were just unable to try and trade below it and hit the cluster of stops placed when bulls entered after the breakthrough on Tuesday. With that said, bears will start to face a shortage of bids as bulls sit on their hands to ramp price action up higher.
As the supply side for bulls dries up, expect them to be forced to start hitting bids higher up, and with that creating a spiral move upwards as bears who tried to go short at $27.64 will now start to feel the pain of mounting losses and begin to buy into ATOM price action to cut their losses. Expect this to be translated in a break above the 200-day SMA at $30.00. From there, it is not a giant leap to try and reach $32.96 where the monthly pivot, the 55-day SMA and a previous high of January 27 all fall in line.
ATOM/USD daily chart
With three tests already, demand will start to fade at $27.64, which would result in a break below it, should bears be able to push price-action back down towards that level again. With that break, it would trigger some profit-taking from bulls who got in from lower levels, leading to a quick descent towards $26.00 with $25.53 coming in – the triple bottom from January 31. Nearing quite rapidly is the green ascending trend line just below, which could make it difficult for bears to go any further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price is currently retracing after failing to pierce through a thick resistance barrier. Going forward, investors can expect the pullback to bounce off a significant support level confluence and give the uptrend another go.
Mark Cuban is bullish on MATIC and Ethereum, despite drop in the altcoin’s price
Institutional capital inflow to altcoins continues, and Mark Cuban believes MATIC and Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin. MATIC price recently suffered a drop, and analysts predict a continuation of the downtrend.
Binance Coin price eyes retest of $475 as BNB bulls comeback
Binance Coin price has been on a steady downtrend after failing to set up a higher high. This downswing is currently stabilizing around a support level as BNB prepares for a new attempt.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price has been on a downswing for the past two days and is currently attempting to make a U-turn. There is a good chance MANA will slide lower before triggering a quick run-up.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.