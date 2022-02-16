However, if Cosmos price can achieve a breakout above the Ichimoku Cloud, then there is no more Ichimoku resistance on the daily chart preventing it from testing its all-time high near the $45 price level.

While the majority of the cryptocurrency market has shown some positioning towards bullish breakouts or at least setting up for a potential breakout, Cosmos price has yet to display that behavior. ATOM has the additional problem of additional resistance zones above the $30 level. Nearly every $1 increment above $30, Cosmos price faces a new resistance level:

Cosmos price opened below three critical price levels: the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $28, the daily Tenkan-Sen at $29.25, and the psychological price of $30. ATOM is currently above the 50% Fibonacci retracement but is struggling to maintain momentum above that price level.

Cosmos price is facing some difficulties returning to the $30 level. It fell below the daily Tenkan-Sen on February 10 and has not regained a close above that level. Additionally, ATOM moved and closed below the 50% Fibonacci retracement, creating further bearish pressure.

