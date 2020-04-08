Coronavirus Update: Bitcoin bull Tim Draper – COVID-19 pandemic tipping in favor of BTC

- The trend of printing money to cushion economies from the impact of COVID-19 would result in less valued fiat money.
- Bitcoin features such as maximum supply and the open-source network would soon be viable solutions to facing global pandemics.
The global economy has almost been brought to its knees following the COVID-19 breakout. Stock markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia suffered a major crash in March as fear mounted across the world due to the virus. Due to lockdowns and restricted movements business continue to suffer. At the moment an injection of $7 trillion is needed for recovery of the global economy. What’s worse is that this figure keeps rolling upwards by the day.
Bitcoin evangelist Tim Draper is among the people who believe that the pandemic and the crash of the global economy are key factors that would shape Bitcoin network innovations and mainstream adoption. As central banks continue with the printing of money for the said ‘economic stimulus,’ the printed bills would continue to decrease in value. However, Bitcoin offers a maximum supply, frictionless and open-source features that are viable alternatives to fiat money with less value.
This is going to be a really interesting time where people say ‘well, why don’t I just use Bitcoin?’ I know there are only 21 million of them and we don’t have to worry about whether a government is diluting their currency by printing tons of it, we can instead just use a currency we all agree on and it’s all a part of the economy and it’s already frictionless and open and transparent and global.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading $7,361. It has accrued 2.19% in gains on the day after opening the session at $7,201. More upside action could see Bitcoin bulls establish support at $7,400 while maintaining the focus on $8,000.
