- Convex Finance’s active addresses hit near a ten-month high on Monday, up 42% on the day.
- Curve’s yield amplifier extended gains by 26% on Monday, touching a high of $4.660.
- Over $722,000 in shorts were liquidated as CVX sees a short squeeze in the past 24 hours.
Convex Finance (CVX), the DeFi token, extends its rally to double-digit gains and raises 26% on Monday, as seen on Binance. Data from Coinglass shows large volume liquidation of short positions, to the tune of $722,000.
Colin Wu, cryptocurrency journalist and market analyst noted that CVX soared over 100% in the past 24 hours.
CVX extends double-digit gains on Monday
Colin Wu reported that Convex Finance, the yield optimizer for protocols like Curve Finance, has noted a massive spike in the value of its CVX token, rallying over 100% in the past 24 hours.
The DeFi token extended gains by 26% on Monday, as seen on Binance. The spot trading volume of the CVX/USDT pair reached nearly $32 million, a new high for intraday trade volume in the pair on Binance, on Sunday.
Data from derivatives tracker Coinglass shows that over $722,000 in short positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours. The massive liquidation of short positions is referred to as a “short squeeze” by Wu, in his recent tweet.
Wu also reported that the trading volume of CVX/USDT perpetual contracts reached a high of $120 million on Bybit.
Convex Finance Derivatives Data Analysis
Santiment data shows that CVX supply on exchanges is up to 4.83 million, an over 12% increase in June. A rise in supply on exchanges signals an increase in selling pressure, and CVX price could decline. It remains to be seen whether the DeFi token will sustain its gains.
CVX supply on exchanges vs. price
The asset’s active address count surged on Monday, alongside the increase in CVX price, as seen in the Santiment chart below. The 42% increase in active addresses supports the DeFi token’s recent gains.
CVX active addresses vs. price
CVX is trading at $3.983, at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP struggles below $0.50 as Ripple proponent attorneys slam SEC for Ethereum “free pass”
XRP trades back below $0.50 on Wednesday as Ripple (XRP) proponents like attorney Bill Morgan have lashed out at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for what is being considered a “second free pass” for Ethereum.
Ethereum survives SEC scrutiny: Enforcement division closes investigation into Ether, Consensys says
Ethereum (ETH) received a free pass from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the regulator decided to drop its investigation into ETH for allegedly selling the token as a security.
Polygon MATIC poised for 10% rally as momentum indicators signal strength
Polygon price formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a reversal. On-chain data shows MATIC’s capitulation event occurred between June 12 and 18.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin technical indicators signal bullish momentum
Bitcoin price action shows a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling a forthcoming bullish trend. Ethereum and Ripple are poised to mirror Bitcoin's trajectory, preparing to breach resistance levels and rally upwards in tandem.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.