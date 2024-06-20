Controversy surrounding DJT meme coin continues, Martin Shkreli claims Stone “does not know Barron Trump”

- Martin Shkreli debunked Roger Stone's claim that Donald Trump and his son are not involved in the DJT token.
- Speculations surrounding the meme coin claim that Shkreli is a fraud and may soon return to prison.
- An insider in Trump's campaign also spoke up against the former president's involvement in the token.
More drama unfolded on Thursday after Martin Shkreli spoke against Roger Stone, who claimed that neither Barron Trump nor ex-president Donald Trump are involved in the DJT token.
Trump campaign insiders dispute ex-president involvement, Shkreli refuses to back down
The controversy around the Donald Trump-themed DJT meme coin and Martin Shkreli's alleged partnership with the ex-president's son Barron Trump in launching the token has continued to breed new sides to the story.
Read more: TRUMP holders take profits, leaving supply on exchanges near six-month high
Early on Thursday, Trump's former campaign advisor Roger Stone claimed that the ex-president had nothing to do with the meme coin. Stone's claim stirred a series of back-and-forth posts by Martin Shkreli, who continued to hold his stand on the legitimacy of the token and its association with Trump.
.@realDonaldTrump and son Barron NOT involved in any way with $DJT https://t.co/0O8IASO9UB— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) June 20, 2024
Martin Shkreli posted a reply to Stone's claim, suggesting that he "doesn't know Barron."
"Roger Stone doesn't know Barron and is paid by another (fake and gay) Trump meme coin," said Shkreli in an X post on Thursday.
Shkreli went on to host a live Space broadcast on X, where he discussed Barron's participation with the token and challenged Trump's campaign to deny his allegations.
Also read: Could DOGE see a rally amid quietness in the meme coin sector?
Although several crypto community members still oppose him with the fraud and ex-prisoner tag, Shkreli has gathered more people who have supported the token's legitimacy.
According to a DL News report, another insider from Trump's political campaign dismissed the news of his involvement.
"An insider with direct knowledge of decisions surrounding the Trump campaign has now told DL News that the campaign wasn't involved in the project," the report stated. However, the ex-president has yet to comment on the issue.
Meanwhile, crypto analyst ZachXBT submitted evidence to a bounty from blockchain Intelligence Arkham, revealing that Shkreli was DJT's founder after he earlier denied being involved in the token's creation.
Read more: Meme coins MEW and DADDY post gains amid accusations against Waka Flocka and heavy losses across meme sector
The price of DJT has fallen drastically over the last 24 hours, dropping by 79% after heavy selling activity from holders.
DJT's decline follows substantial losses across several recently launched meme coins in the past month, especially given the popularity of celebrity meme coins, many of which have turned out to be pump-and-dump schemes.
