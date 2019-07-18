- “Bitcoin is its own asset, it’s backed by nothing but its own scarcity and the demand for it,” Coinshares Demirors.
- Libra facing criticism due to Facebook's questionable track record with data privacy and regulatory violations.
Facebook Inc.’s Libra has for two days in a row been answering questions regarding its proposed digital currency Libra before the United States lawmakers. The head of Calibra, David Marcus appeared before the Senate on Tuesday and the Congress on Wednesday. In spite of the hearing before the two houses, Facebook still faces criticism due to its questionable track record when it comes to privacy and regulatory violations.
While on an interview with Bloomberg, the chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors at Coinshares said that Libra and Bitcoin are fundamentally different.
“Bitcoin is decentralized, nobody can control the network or remove users, censor transactions. Libra is not, it’s managed by a group of private for private corporations and entities that are part of the Libra Association.”
On the other hand, according to Demirors:
"Bitcoin is its own asset, it’s backed by nothing but its own scarcity and the demand for it. So there aren’t assets held by any entity that give Bitcoin its value. In contrast, Libra relies on a pull of funds that are invested in currencies and other assets to give Libra its value and this as you can imagine causes fundamentally systemic risks to the users of Libra.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: No boundaries for the Cryptomarket
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10,000 (EMA50 and price congestion resistance), then the second at $10,800 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $11,280 (price congestion resistance).
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi launch new stablecoin in partnership with Paxos Custody
A Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will launch a new U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in partnership with Paxos and Stable Universal. The new coin will be based on ERC-20 standard and have a ticker symbol HUSD.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD beats the market with 16% gains
Litecoin is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.8 billion has gained nearly 17% in recent 24 hours to trade at $93.44 by the time of writing.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD rebound stalls at $0.3200
Ripple bulls are not contented with the recovery from the recent slump that touched $0.28. While XRP/USD stepped above the key $0.30, recovery has stalled on touching $0.32. Besides, the price is dancing at $0.31 following a subtle 0.95% correction on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.