Cloudfire launches an Ethereum Gateaway

The internet security provider, Cloudfire has announced the introduction of an Ethereum Gateaway on its Distributed Web Gateaway toolbox. The development will allow users to interact with Ethereum network without having to install the software on their computers.
The Ethereum Gateaway is bringing Cloudfire close to its project’s goal of expanding the decentralized web ecosystem as well as enhancing the reliability of its speed and ease of use. This web gateaway makes it easier for users to interact with Ethereum network using any device that has web access.
The interesting part is that Cloudfire is offering this service free but has been designed in such a way that it adds interactive elements to those sites powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The Head of Cryptography at Cloudfire, Nick Sullivan says that the program “leverages the existing Cloudflare network, which already provides a number of free services.”
A blog post published by Jonathan Hoyland further explains:
“By providing a gateway to the Ethereum network we can help users make the jump from general web-user to cryptocurrency native, eventually making using the distributed web a fundamental part of the Internet.”
