- Circle is officially the first stablecoin issuer to obtain an EMI license in compliance with the EU's MiCA laws.
- EMI license gives Circle full rights to issue USDC and EURC stablecoins in Europe.
- Circle France will now serve as the headquarters for the company's financial activity in Europe.
In an announcement on Monday, Circle revealed it has become the first global stablecoin issuer to be granted with the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license under Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) laws in the EU. Following the announcement, Circle can now issue USDC and EURC stablecoins across Europe.
Circle bags EMI license for stablecoin issuance across Europe
Stablecoin issuer Circle disclosed today that it has obtained a license to operate in Europe under the MiCA regulatory framework.
Circle co-founder Jeremy Allaire shared the company's latest milestone in an X post, stating it's the first and only stablecoin issuer to comply with MiCA.
MiCA is a legal framework that guides crypto regulations across European countries. With the move, USDC has become the first MiCA-licensed stablecoin in the world.
Circle also added that the license comes with full rights to issue its USDC and Euro Coin (EURC) across the EU under MiCA crypto regulations, as its regulatory terms took full effect on June 30.
This has pushed the company to launch Circle Mint, an arm available to business customers in France. Circle Mint will allow customers to mint and redeem USDC and EURC tokens throughout the European market.
"By working closely with French and EU regulators, we are now able to offer both USDC and EURC as fully-compliant dollar and euro stablecoins to the European market, unlocking the enormous potential of digital assets to transform finance and commerce," said Jeremy Allaire.
Many have speculated that Circle's move could help onboard millions of Europeans into the crypto market and help USDC go another step forward in its battle for dominance against Tether's USDT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price rises as Dell's founder and CEO again tweets about Bitcoin
Bitcoin price is breaking above the falling wedge pattern on Monday and trades 1% up at the $63,400 level. On-chain data shows a decline in miners' selling activity, positive funding rates, and increasing open interest, suggesting potential price gains in the coming days.
Ripple ruling was relied upon by Judge in SEC vs. Binance lawsuit, XRP extends gains
Ripple ruling that states XRP is not a security in secondary market sales was cited by Judge in SEC vs. Binance lawsuit. The ruling acted as a precedent, and the Judge clarified whether secondary market sales of crypto were securities.
Crypto Today: Traders take $12 billion in profits in June, this will be the effect on Bitcoin
Bitcoin traders realized over $12.3 billion in profits on their holdings in June. Ethereum ETF issuers have at least one more round to go before SEC approval. Ripple ruling set a precedent for SEC vs. Binance lawsuit, XRP extends gains on Monday.
Binance starts monitoring these eleven tokens that are riskier than other cryptocurrencies
Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges by trade volume, is planning to close monitoring with the risk of delisting from exchange several tokens that it deems more volatile and riskier than other cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.