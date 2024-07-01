Could Ethereum demand outweigh bearish sentiment from whale exchange deposit and potential US government sale?

- Global Ethereum ETF outflows threaten expectations of successful spot ETH ETF launch.
- ICO whale and US government hint at ETH sale after recent transfers.
- Ethereum's historical July returns could attract bulls as spot ETH ETF launch draws closer.
Ethereum (ETH) is up more than 2% on Monday despite increased outflows across global ETH ETF products and exchange deposits from key whale wallets.
Daily digest market movers: Ethereum outflows, whale transfers
In an X post on Monday, Nate Geraci, President of the ETF Store, predicted that spot Ethereum ETFs would be the second most successful ETF debut in history behind spot Bitcoin ETFs.
However, flows across international Ethereum investment products suggest otherwise. According to CoinShares, global Ethereum ETFs saw outflows of $61 million last week, its highest since August 2022. This pushes its two-week net flows to $119 million in outflows.
CoinShares noted that the move places ETH as the worst-performing digital asset this year in terms of net flows. ETH net flows could turn positive in the coming weeks if the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approves the S-1 drafts of issuers in the US.
The SEC approved 19b-4 filings of prospective spot ETH ETF issuers on May 23 but also needs to greenlight their S-1 registration statements before the ETFs can begin trading.
According to Wu Blockchain, an ICO-era whale moved 7K ETH worth $24.8 million to Kraken exchange within the past 24 hours after staying silent for 209 days. The whale wallet still has more than 40K ETH, worth about $139.5 million, within its possession. Notably, the whale purchased 254.9K ETH at an average price of $0.311 during its ICO in 2014.
Historically, long-term holders becoming active often indicates that the market is approaching the peak of a bull cycle.
Additionally, an address linked to the US government transferred 3,375 ETH to an unknown address, according to Arkham Intelligence. The address contains the seized funds of Estonia duo Potapenko and Turogin, who were extradited to the US for an alleged $575 million Ponzi scheme.
ETH technical analysis: Ethereum's historical July returns may attract bulls
Ethereum is trading around $3,469, up over 2% in the past 24 hours, as the crypto market looks set for a recovery. The price increase wiped more than $20 million worth of ETH short positions off the market, while long positions only saw minor liquidations of about $4 million.
Ethereum's positive start to the month aligns with its average July returns since its launch. Coinglass data shows Ethereum has an average return of 6.28% in the month. In the past four years, the number one altcoin has only ended July on a loss in 2023.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
In addition, Ethereum looks poised for growth as spot ETH ETFs may launch in the coming days. As a result, ETH could test the $3,629 resistance, which it had failed to sustain a move above in the past three weeks. A breach of the $3,203 key support would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum development FAQs
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
