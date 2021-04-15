- Chiliz price triggers bullish flag continuation pattern this week.
- CHZ partners with Rakuten Europe to enable their customers to use points to redeem Fan Tokens.
- Last week’s low is the line in the sand.
Chiliz price confirmed a breakout from the flag pattern on April 12 and is poised for notable gains moving forward. Speculators will find some resistance at key Fibonacci levels, but the all-time high of $0.976 is in the crosshairs.
Chiliz price reset put momentum indicators in line for a new rally
The CHZ shakeout below the flag’s lower trend line last week and the successful rebound from the 61.8% retracement of the flag pole raised the odds of a bullish resolution for the continuation pattern, and more importantly, provided a timely entry point for speculators. On April 12, the CHZ flag pattern confirmed the upside resolution after triggering last week’s high at $0.540.
A steep, sharp price trend precedes flag patterns, and in the case of CHZ, the February-March rally leg reached over 3000%. Extensive work shows that flag patterns preceded by a rally of at least 90% have almost zero failure rate and yield an average return of 70%. Volume should decline during formation, as it did in the case of the digital asset.
The slight pullback over the last two days does nothing to diminish the breakout’s integrity for speculators and should be used as a buying opportunity.
On the upside, there is some congestion at the 50% and 61.8% retracements levels of the March correction at $0.670 and $0.742, respectively. The 70% target is at $0.914, but the magnet effect of the all-time high of $0.976 should pull CHZ higher.
Once in new highs, the 161.8% extension of the March decline at $1.353 is the primary target.
CHZ/USD weekly chart
A breakdown below last week’s low of $0.364 will quickly lead to a test of the 10-week simple moving average at $0.352. If selling accelerates, speculators will likely drive CHZ down to the 78.6% retracement of the flag pole rally leg at $0.233.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Google Cloud integrates Band Protocol, pushing BAND price up by 40%
Band Protocol announced that Google joined the project integrating BAND oracles on Google Cloud. Band Protocol price reacted instantly, jumping by 40% to new all-time highs at $23.3.
Ripple aims for significant rebound toward $2
XRP price has had an impressive 240% rally since April 3, hitting a three-year high of $1.96 and moving closer to ranking third again in terms of market capitalization, only $6 billion behind BNB at the moment.
Enjin Coin on brink of colossal 45% breakout
Enjin Coin has been under consolidation for the past week, but on-chain metrics still favor the digital asset. ENJ bulls are trying to push Enjin above a crucial resistance level to see a massive breakout.
ETH seizes spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
The hype around Coinbase’s IPO was matched by Bitcoin and Ethereum, which surged to new all-time highs. On the other hand, Ripple price faced an abrupt stop as investors began booking profits.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.