- Chiliz price has been on an extended consolidation phase for more than a month.
- A recent spike in buying pressure has allowed CHZ to take a jab at the supply zone ranging from $0.68 to $0.89.
- For a massive bull rally, a decisive close above the upper boundary of this zone is a must.
Chiliz price is preparing for another explosive run-up that could be the start of a larger bull rally.
Chiliz price stuck between two crucial levels
On the 12-hour chart, Chiliz price reversed its downtrend after retracing nearly 62% from its highs. The new uptrend pierced into the 4-hour supply zone that ranges from $0.68 to $0.89 but failed to breach it. Now a pullback toward the demand is underway.
This downtrend could be cut short by the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) State Trend Resistance at $0.61.
Although CHZ price could break down this resistance level, it could see a resurgence of buyers around the upper boundary of the support barrier at $0.52.
Therefore, a spike in bullish momentum that results in a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $0.89 will signal the start of a new rally.
Secondary confirmation of this upswing will arrive after the Chiliz price overcomes the all-time high at $0.95. After convincingly surpassing this crucial point, investors can expect CHZ to surge nearly 200% to $1.95 from the current price level.
If the FOMO kicks in during this rally, CHZ bulls could target $3, which would be a 340% surge.
CHZ/USDT 12-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, a breakdown of the current weekly open at $0.46 could signal weakening buyer pressure that could either halt the upswing or delay it. The worst-case scenario that could invalidate the bullish outlook would be for the Chiliz price to shatter the lower band of the demand zone at $0.35.
This move would trigger a 15% downtrend to $0.29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano plan for new all-time high is clear
Cardano has established a new all-time high of $1.55 on April 14 and bulls aim for more now. The digital asset had a significant breakout from a key pattern but still faces a significant resistance barrier ahead, according to on-chain metrics.
Enjin Coin on track for 20% gains
Enjin Coin price is trading around the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A bounce from the demand zone ranging from $2.92 to $2.46 signals a continuation of the upswing to $3.59. If ENJ slices through the supply barrier at $3.59, an additional 10% upswing will push it to $3.98.
VeChain shows mixed signals amid market weakness
VeChain just recently formed a new all-time high of $0.189 on April 15 after a massive rally in April. The digital asset had a brief consolidation period in the last 24 hours but could be aiming for the next leg up soon.
Binance on verge of 25% upswing
Binance Coin price has been outperforming the entire market for the past two months, reaching a market capitalization of $90 billion. Many analysts believe BNB could even overtake Ethereum, which stands at a $280 billion market cap.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.