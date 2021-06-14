- Chiliz price burst over the European Cup proves short-lived as it failed to overcome a trifecta of resistance.
- CHZ 200-day simple moving average (SMA) remains instructive for pullbacks, but a failure to hold forecasts big problems.
- According to the IntoTheBlock Ownership by Time Held data, Chiliz owners of at least a year represent just 2% of the total ownership.
Chiliz price climbed just over 70% from the June 9 low to the May 11 high in the run-up to the kick-off of the European Cup, one of the premier soccer events in the world. The notable rally did capture the attention of the cryptocurrency markets and the CHZ faithful, but it has since stumbled lower. Currently, a trifecta of resistance and a lack of hodler conviction amps the skepticism over a bullish outlook for the sports & entertainment token.
Chiliz price dictated by the short-term players chasing minor swings
Chiliz price crashed over 80% from the March 12 high of $0.975 to the May 19 low of $0.163, and it was highlighted by a 60% drop on May 19. Yes, CHZ did rebound over 100% from May low to the May 20 high of $0.356, but it failed to conquer resistance designated by the April 7 low of $0.364.
Due to the hype surrounding the European Cup, CHZ once again rallied towards $0.364 but failed to overcome the level, succumbing to a trifecta of resistance framed by it, the April declining trend line and the intimidating 50-day SMA.
Chiliz price fumbled the opportunity presented by the European Cup and has shifted into a range sandwiched by the April declining trend line and the 200-day SMA. It is conceivable that CHZ will sustain the range until it reaches an apex formed by the declining trend line and the May 23 rising trend line.
Considering the failed attempt to break out, a daily close below the 200-day SMA at $0.230 and the May 23 rising trend line at $0.219 should point to a new leg lower for Chiliz price. A close below the June 8 low of $0.204 will confirm and prompt CHZ to quickly sweep the May 19 and 23 lows around $0.163, generating a 40% loss from the current price.
CHZ/USD daily chart
Until Chiliz price can capture $0.364, it is challenging to promote a bullish scenario.
In July 2020, hodlers (held CHZ for more than a year) represented 47.18% of the ownership, according to IntoTheBlock. Today, hodlers represent just 2.13% of the ownership after beginning a nosedive in December 2020. Hodlers capitalized on the rally into the March high to liquidate positions. Still, they continued dumping during the correction that followed, showing no investment conviction in the digital asset.
Today, almost 98% of the CHZ ownership has held the token for less than a year, and 12.33% have owned it less than a month. As a result, there is limited underlying conviction in CHZ as determined by the current ownership profile. At best, market operators should expect volatility and brief bounces to be sold. They should also be aware that there could be no support if Chiliz price returns to a downward trajectory.
CHZ Ownership by Time Held - IntoTheBlock
CHZ is an interesting project that stirs up tremendous enthusiasm among sports fanatics. Still, since March, Chiliz price and the investment decisions of hodlers have not conveyed a bullish view. With the price structure still questionable, there is no reason to tempt portfolio losses until the key resistance levels mentioned above are defeated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
