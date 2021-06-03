Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ could rally 34% if it can clear this level

- Chiliz price is hovering below a set of crucial resistance barriers, vying to climb higher.
- A decisive close above $0.338 will signal the start of an uptrend.
- If CHZ breaks below $0.291 after kick-starting an advance, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
Chiliz price is currently trading below a significantly large resistance level. Investors can expect an attempt to sweep above this supply zone shortly. A decisive close above it will trigger an uptrend, but a failure will signal a continuation of the downtrend.
Chiliz price looks to advance
Chiliz price has been trading inside a tight range below a supply zone that stretches from $0.302 to $0.338. This move comes after a failed attempt to breach past it on May 26. A potential spike in buying pressure that pushes CHZ above $0.295 will signal the presence of bulls. If Chiliz price produces a decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.338, it will flip the supply zone into demand. This move will also trigger an uptrend that could propel CHZ by 34% to the swing high at $0.455.
The temporary supply barrier at $0.402 will serve as a pitstop if the buyers are strong enough to push past it or a ceiling if the sellers step in.
Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on $0.402 and $0.455.
CHZ/USDT 6-hour chart
Additionally supporting this upswing is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, revealing little to no resistance ahead for Chiliz price.
However, 1,710 addresses that purchased nearly 1.3 billion CHZ at an average price of $0.265 will cushion any short-term selling pressure by potentially adding more to their holdings.
CHZ IOMAP chart
While the bullish scenario seems likely, it will be confirmed only after a convincing close above $0.338. However, rejection at this point or failure to sustain above will likely lead to a downswing.
A breakdown of $0.295 after slicing through $0.338 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a 15% slide to the recent swing low at $0.252.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
SEC requests to extend deadline for Ripple discovery case
Six months into the lawsuit and after two and a half years of investigation, the United States Securities & Exchange Commission has requested an extension for discovery in the SEC v. Ripple case.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC edges closer to massive 30% upswing
Ethereum Classic price is trading below a supply zone, ranging from $69.08 to $73.28. A decisive close above $73.28 will signal the start of a new upswing that could propel ETC by 30%.
Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ could rally 34% if it can clear this level
Chiliz price is currently trading below a significantly large resistance level. Investors can expect an attempt to sweep above this supply zone shortly. A decisive close above it will trigger an uptrend ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.