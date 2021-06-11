- Chiliz price launches 70% in the run-up to the European Cup.
- Convergence of three technical levels puts CHZ rally continuation in doubt.
- 200-day simple moving average (SMA) has contained downside risk on a closing basis.
Chiliz price has climbed over 70% from the June 9 low to today’s high in the run-up to the European Cup, one of the premier soccer events in the world. The noteworthy rally has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency markets and has been applauded by the CHZ faithful. Still, a trifecta of resistance has cooled the rally and puts forecasts of a continuation on hold.
Euro 2020 tournament set CHZ up for the big kick-off
Chiliz is a tokenized platform that permits sports fans, particularly in soccer, to become team influencers and participate in some decision-making. The tokenization deepens the relationship between the fans and the team that was not possible only a few years ago, taking the fan from just a spectator to an active participant in the teams’ evolution.
To begin, fans need to onboard the Socios.com platform to participate in the clubs’ Fan Token Offering (FTO). The fans must purchase CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange to acquire Fan Tokens specific to a team. The number of tokens is fixed.
Fans use the tokens to vote in polls regarding the club, such as new jerseys, special events, and gain access to exclusive offering unavailable to anyone else. The more tokens a fan holds, the higher the influencer rating and the opportunity to climb through different reward tiers until they have access to the club’s biggest VIP benefits.
Juventus, an Italian soccer club, was the first team to develop a token offering and has been followed by other soccer giants such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid and Roma. Hence, the boost in CHZ over the last three days as the teams get ready for the European Cup.
The European Cup is about to open. In the past 24 hours, sports concept tokens have risen sharply, CHZ rose by more than 34.88%, the turnover rate reached 37.27%, and the transaction volume was $646 million, surpassing UNI, BCH, SOL, etc. pic.twitter.com/t1OaWf6bZ0— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) June 11, 2021
Chiliz price overcome with sports enthusiasm
To review, Chiliz price crashed over 80% from the March 12 high of $0.975 to the May 19 low of $0.163, and it was highlighted by a 60% drop on May 19. However, CHZ rebounded over 100% from the May 19 low to May 20 high but remained below the key resistance level originating with the April 7 low at $0.364.
Since the May 19 low, Chiliz price has been unable to rally above the $0.364 level, preferring to move between the level and the 200-day SMA. Today, CHZ attempted to conquer the distinguished resistance but fell short, constrained by the April declining trend line at $0.351 and intimidated by the declining 50-day SMA at $0.377.
Chiliz price now encounters a trifecta of technical resistance covering the price range of $0.351 to $0.377, and it could prevent the European Cup hype from driving CHZ higher moving forward.
It would take a close above the 50-day SMA at $0.377 to void the cautious outlook for the sports and entertainment token.
Downside support is formalized by the near intersection of the 78.6% retracement of the February-March rally at $0.233 with the 200-day SMA at $0.226. Any weakness beyond that support raises the probability that Chiliz price will test the May 19 and 23 lows at $0.163 and $0.164, respectively.
CH/USD daily chart
If Chiliz price does close above the 50-day SMA, it will be quickly met with resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.473 reinforced with heavy price congestion from mid-May.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon looks to climb 20%
SafeMoon price shows a resurgence of bulls that have kept it from heading lower. Instead, SAFEMOON has ricocheted off the support level and might continue to rise if the buyers persist.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
VeChain forms potential bottom, eyes 30% upswing
VeChain price retraces to a stable demand level as investors book profits after a minor upswing. VET will face an uphill battle with multiple swing highs to take out. Therefore, investors can expect this rally to be a slow run-up.
Bitcoin goes through range of emotions, from legal tender to Chinese miners exodus
Bitcoin price rallied wildly on the news of it becoming legal tender in El Salvador, but China’s clampdown on miners was equally palpable. BTC seems to be taking a breather before its uptrend resumes.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.