Charles Hwang: Bitcoin halving will catalyze the bull run between $20,000 and $50,000

- Bitcoin halving will lead to scarcity in supply while demand will either increase or stay at the current level of 633,000 BTC.
- Scarce supply and high demand is an ingredient for the next bull run between $20,000 and $50,000.
The anticipation surrounding Bitcoin's third halving event has started to gain momentum across the market. The Managing Member of Lighting Capital, a hedge fund management fund, Charles Hwang predicts that the event will positively impact Bitcoin price in the range between $20,000 and $50,000.
Hwang says that if Bitcoin demand stays intact at 633,000 before and beyond 2021 and the mining the mining rewards are slashed to 328,500 per year from the prevailing rate of 657,000 per year then “the sudden shift in the supply curve will most likely be the catalyst for the next bitcoin bull run."
He explained to CoinDesk:
"There have been many people who claim there is no demand for bitcoin. However, the data from LocalBitcoins and dark markets demonstrates people are purchasing bitcoin."
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $7,220 amid a bearish trend and shrinking volatility. BTC bulls will have to defend $7,200 support for dear life or risk exploring areas under $7,000. The best deal will be to reclaim the support above $7,500 and focus on trading above $8,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bearish mood pushhes Bitcoin to channel support
The bearish sentiments are growing stronger. The cryptocurrency market has been in retread since the beginning of the week, though bitcoin and all major altcoins have not left the boundaries of the recent ranges.
EOS/USD drops amidst growing centralization concerns
EOS/USD has had an interesting December so far, to say the least. While its price has moved pretty sluggishly, there are a lot of pieces moving in the background. Let’s take a closer look at all these moving parts and see how the price is acting in different time frames.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time
Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount
Ethereum Foundation is working towards the migration Ethereum network from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to Proof of Stake (PoS). However, the network’s block difficulty started growing in November 2016.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.